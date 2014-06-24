* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield fall sharply by 6 basis points to 8.71 percent, tracking a steep fall in global crude prices, assuaging fears of a spillover impact on domestic inflation. * Some investors also covered their sold positions, after a recent selloff which pushed the 10-year bond yield to a one-month high of 8.78 percent in the last session. * Brent crude slipped below $114 a barrel on Tuesday, as data showing near-record high oil exports from Iraq indicated supplies remained unaffected by the escalating violence at the OPEC's No. 2 producer. * The government will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.51 billion) worth of bonds on Friday, including 70 billion rupees of the benchmark 10-year paper. Results of the sale will be key for near-term direction. * The 10-year bond yield is seen moving in an 8.70-8.78 percent range during the session. ($1 = 59.7000 Indian Rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)