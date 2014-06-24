* USD/INR trading at 60.10/11, weaker than its Monday's close of 60.20/21, with more than 1 percent gains in the domestic sharemarket hurting sentiment but month-end dollar demand for the greenback from importers is expected to limit sharper falls. * The pair is seen holding in a 60.00 to 60.30 range during the session and a broad 59.50 to 60.50 range until the federal budget due on July 10. * Domestic shares trading up 1.1 percent on the day. Traders will monitor the domestic share market for clues on the direction of foreign fund flows. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)