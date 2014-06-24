* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls to the day's low of 8.68 percent, down 9 basis points on the day, as sentiment continues to remain bullish tracking lower oil, with a local agency report saying the new government may bring down spends on rural employment schemes further aiding. * The new government plans to sharply cut budgetary support to a rural employment guarantee programme and may seek direct funding from Asian Development Bank among others to finance this costly welfare scheme, a senior government official familiar with the development told NewsRise on Tuesday. * Brent crude slipped below $114 a barrel, as data showing near-record high oil exports from Iraq indicated supplies remained unaffected by the escalating violence at OPEC's No. 2 producer. * The next key focus for markets will be the federal budget to be presented by new finance minister Arun Jaitley on July 10. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)