* Equity derivatives turnover at India's BSE rose to a record level of over 3.246 trillion rupees ($54.37 billion) at 0916 GMT due to heavy volume in June put options on the BSE index or Sensex, with strike prices below 25,000, BSE data shows. * Sensex 24,400 June put had traded over 5.4 million contracts while 24,600 strike had 2.8 million contracts at 0916 GMT. * Dealers say its surprising to see such volumes in BSE's equity derivatives, but this will add to liquidity in the market if sustained in the long run. * BSE's larger rival, National Stock Exchange, usually commands over 80 percent of market share in equity derivatives in India. * A BSE spokesman declined to comment. ($1 = 59.7000 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)