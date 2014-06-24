* Equity derivatives turnover at India's BSE rose to a record
level of over 3.246 trillion rupees ($54.37 billion) at 0916 GMT
due to heavy volume in June put options on the BSE index or
Sensex, with strike prices below 25,000, BSE data
shows.
* Sensex 24,400 June put had traded over 5.4 million contracts
while 24,600 strike had 2.8 million contracts at 0916 GMT.
* Dealers say its surprising to see such volumes in BSE's equity
derivatives, but this will add to liquidity in the market if
sustained in the long run.
* BSE's larger rival, National Stock Exchange, usually commands
over 80 percent of market share in equity derivatives in India.
* A BSE spokesman declined to comment.
($1 = 59.7000 Indian rupees)
