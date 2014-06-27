* India's debt and foreign exchange markets are likely to remain in a tight range next week as investors stay on the sidelines ahead of the federal budget, due to be presented on July 10. * Traders will closely monitor the global geopolitical situation and crude oil prices for near-term cues. * The partially convertible rupee is seen moving in a 59.80 to 60.60 range next week with a weaker bias due to month-end import demand from corporates and state-run oil firms. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen moving in a broad 8.60 to 8.80 percent range until the budget. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Mon: Infrastructure output data for May Federal deficit data for the first two months of FY15 External debt data Tue: French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius visits India India Manufacturing PMI Thur:India Services PMI Fri: Weekly foreign exchange reserves data (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)