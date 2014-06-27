* India's debt and foreign exchange markets are likely to remain
in a tight range next week as investors stay on the sidelines
ahead of the federal budget, due to be presented on July 10.
* Traders will closely monitor the global geopolitical situation
and crude oil prices for near-term cues.
* The partially convertible rupee is seen moving in a
59.80 to 60.60 range next week with a weaker bias due to
month-end import demand from corporates and state-run oil firms.
* The benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen moving
in a broad 8.60 to 8.80 percent range until the budget.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
Mon: Infrastructure output data for May
Federal deficit data for the first two months of FY15
External debt data
Tue: French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius visits India
India Manufacturing PMI
Thur:India Services PMI
Fri: Weekly foreign exchange reserves data
