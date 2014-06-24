June 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bereket Varlik Kiralama A.S.

Obligor Albaraka Turk Katilim Bankasi A.S.

Issue Amount $350 million

Maturity Date June 30, 2019

Coupon 6.25 pct

Issue price Par

Spread 448.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 457.4bp

over the 5 year UST

Payment Date June 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Emirates NBD Capital, Nomura, QInvest

and Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings BB (S&P)

Listing Ireland

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1082151868

