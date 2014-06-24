BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
June 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Total Capital International
Guarantor Total SA
Issue Amount 275 million sterling
Maturity Date July 1, 2019
Coupon 3 month Libor + 30 basis points
Reoffer price 99.756
Payment Date July 1, 2014
Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
ISIN XS1082839553
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year