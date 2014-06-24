June 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Total Capital International

Guarantor Total SA

Issue Amount 275 million sterling

Maturity Date July 1, 2019

Coupon 3 month Libor + 30 basis points

Reoffer price 99.756

Payment Date July 1, 2014

Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

ISIN XS1082839553

