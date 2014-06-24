BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
June 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Deutsche Hypothekenbank AG (Dt Hypo)
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date October 1, 2018
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 10bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 10bp
Payment Date July 1, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Dt Hypo
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000DHY4341
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year