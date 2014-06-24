June 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower ESKÁ EXPORTNÍ BANKA, A.S.

Guarantor The Czech Republic

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date July 2, 2021

Coupon 6 month Euribor + 50 basis points

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date July 2, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International and JP Morgan

Ratings A1 (Moody's) and AA (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1082830255

