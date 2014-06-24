BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
June 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower NV Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date April 30, 2024
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 103.357
Reoffer price 102.607
Yield 0.969 pct
Spread Minus 5.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date July 22, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & ZKB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Dutch
Notes The issue size will total 250 million Swiss francs
when fungible
Temporary ISIN CH0247841841
ISIN CH0241528741
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year