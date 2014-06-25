* Indian shares are set to open flat on Wednesday, tracking falls in global stocks as crude held above $114 a barrel on Tuesday, supported by continued fighting in Iraq. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange flat, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index falls 0.3 percent. * Asian shares were on the back foot early on Wednesday, taking their cue from Wall Street as the deepening crisis in Iraq and a report that the U.S. could be loosening restrictions on crude exports triggered a rally in oil prices. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 2.84 billion rupees ($47.57 million) on Tuesday, provisional exchange data shows. * On watch, Reliance Communications Ltd said on Tuesday it is launching a share sale to institutional investors as the telecommunications company looks to reduce debt. ($1 = 59.7000 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)