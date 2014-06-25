* USD/INR expected to rise from its previous close of
60.1325/1425, tracking the dollar's gains versus most other
Asian currencies as the violence in Iraq continues raising fears
of a further rise in global crude oil prices.
* The pair trading at 60.22 in the offshore spot non-deliverable
forwards traded in Singapore.
* Almost all Asian currencies slide against the dollar. See
for a snapshot.
* Asian shares were on the back foot early on Wednesday, taking
their cue from Wall Street as the deepening crisis in Iraq and a
report that the U.S. could be loosening restrictions on crude
exports triggered a rally in oil prices.
* The pair is seen holding in a 60.00 to 60.40 range during the
session.
* Traders will monitor the domestic share market for clues on
the direction of foreign fund flows. The Nifty India stock
futures traded in Singapore currently flat.
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)