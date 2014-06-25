* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which
closed at 8.72 percent on Tuesday, is seen opening 2-3 basis
points higher, tracking a rise in crude oil prices and an uptick
in U.S. yields.
* Brent crude held above $114 a barrel on Tuesday, supported by
continued fighting in Iraq, supply disruptions in Libya and
expectations of a decline in U.S. crude inventories, while U.S.
crude prices dipped slightly.
* Traders expect the 10-year paper to start around 8.75 percent
and move in an 8.70 to 8.80 percent range during the day.
* U.S. Treasuries' prices rose on Tuesday, getting a lift from
investors turning away from weakening Wall Street equities and
reawakened geopolitical worries due to fighting in Iraq.
* The next key focus for markets will be the federal budget to
be presented by the new finance minister Arun Jaitley on July
10.
