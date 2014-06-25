* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which closed at 8.72 percent on Tuesday, is seen opening 2-3 basis points higher, tracking a rise in crude oil prices and an uptick in U.S. yields. * Brent crude held above $114 a barrel on Tuesday, supported by continued fighting in Iraq, supply disruptions in Libya and expectations of a decline in U.S. crude inventories, while U.S. crude prices dipped slightly. * Traders expect the 10-year paper to start around 8.75 percent and move in an 8.70 to 8.80 percent range during the day. * U.S. Treasuries' prices rose on Tuesday, getting a lift from investors turning away from weakening Wall Street equities and reawakened geopolitical worries due to fighting in Iraq. * The next key focus for markets will be the federal budget to be presented by the new finance minister Arun Jaitley on July 10. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)