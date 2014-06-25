* USD/INR trading at 60.26/27 versus its previous close
of 60.1325/1425, tracking the dollar's gains versus most other
Asian currencies as the violence in Iraq continues to raise
fears of a further rise in global crude oil prices.
* Domestic shares however trading up 0.2 percent in
pre-open trade and will be watched for clues on foreign fund
flows.
* Month-end dollar demand from oil firms is also expected to
keep an upward pressure on the pair.
* Almost all Asian currencies slide against the dollar. See
for a snapshot.
* Asian shares were on the back foot early on Wednesday, taking
cues from Wall Street as the deepening crisis in Iraq and a
report that the U.S. could be loosening restrictions on crude
exports triggered a rally in oil prices.
* The pair is seen holding in a 60.00 to 60.40 range during the
session.
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)