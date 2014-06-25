* USD/INR trading at 60.26/27 versus its previous close of 60.1325/1425, tracking the dollar's gains versus most other Asian currencies as the violence in Iraq continues to raise fears of a further rise in global crude oil prices. * Domestic shares however trading up 0.2 percent in pre-open trade and will be watched for clues on foreign fund flows. * Month-end dollar demand from oil firms is also expected to keep an upward pressure on the pair. * Almost all Asian currencies slide against the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Asian shares were on the back foot early on Wednesday, taking cues from Wall Street as the deepening crisis in Iraq and a report that the U.S. could be loosening restrictions on crude exports triggered a rally in oil prices. * The pair is seen holding in a 60.00 to 60.40 range during the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)