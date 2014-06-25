* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points on the day at 8.74 percent, tracking a rise in crude oil prices and an uptick in U.S. yields. * Traders do not expect a significant sell-off in bonds unless crude oil rises more significantly. * Brent crude held above $114 a barrel on Tuesday, supported by continued fighting in Iraq, supply disruptions in Libya and expectations of a decline in U.S. crude inventories, while U.S. crude prices dipped slightly. * The 10-year paper is seen in a range of 8.70 to 8.80 percent during the day. * U.S. Treasuries' prices rose on Tuesday, getting a lift from investors turning away from weakening Wall Street equities and reawakened geopolitical worries due to fighting in Iraq. * The government is selling 140 billion rupees worth treasury bills later in the session, results of which will be watched for direction. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)