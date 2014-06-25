* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis
points on the day at 8.74 percent, tracking a rise in crude oil
prices and an uptick in U.S. yields.
* Traders do not expect a significant sell-off in bonds unless
crude oil rises more significantly.
* Brent crude held above $114 a barrel on Tuesday, supported by
continued fighting in Iraq, supply disruptions in Libya and
expectations of a decline in U.S. crude inventories, while U.S.
crude prices dipped slightly.
* The 10-year paper is seen in a range of 8.70 to 8.80 percent
during the day.
* U.S. Treasuries' prices rose on Tuesday, getting a lift from
investors turning away from weakening Wall Street equities and
reawakened geopolitical worries due to fighting in Iraq.
* The government is selling 140 billion rupees worth treasury
bills later in the session, results of which will be watched for
direction.
