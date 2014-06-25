* Shares of Indian finance companies which provide loans against gold rally after the central bank on Tuesday allowed banks to engage non-deposit-taking non-banking finance companies as banking correspondents for financial inclusion. * Manappuram Finance Ltd surges 4.7 percent while Muthoot Finance Ltd gains 2.5 percent. * Working as banking correspondents provides a strong fee income opportunity for these non-deposit-taking lenders. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)