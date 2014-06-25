* Shares in DCM Shriram Ltd surge as much as 2.2 percent to an all-time high after the company said late on Tuesday that it sold its spinning mill for 171.3 million rupees ($2.9 million). * The conglomerate sold its textile spinning unit Swatantra Bharat Mills in Rajasthan state, it said in a statement. * DCM Shriram shares rise 1.1 percent to 159.20 rupees at 0408 GMT. The stock has gained 23.4 percent so far this month. ($1 = 59.7000 Indian Rupees) (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)