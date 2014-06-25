* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to set a cut-off yield of 8.56 percent at its 91-day treasury bill auction later in the day, in line with last week's cut-off yield of 8.5619 percent, according to a median forecast of a Reuters poll of 10 traders. * The highest yield polled was 8.63 percent, while the lowest was 8.52 percent on the 91-day t-bills. * The RBI is also expected to set a cut-off of 8.65 percent on the 364-day t-bills, higher than the previous 8.6012 percent, the poll showed. * For 364-day t-bills, the highest yield polled was 8.73 percent, while the lowest was 8.60 percent. * The RBI will sell 80 billion rupees of 91-day and 60 billion rupees of 364-day t-bills on Wednesday. (suvashree.dchoudhury@thomsonreuters.com/swati.bhat@thomsonreut ers.com/abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)