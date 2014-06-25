* Shares in India's road developers surge after local news agency NewsRise on Tuesday quoted Roads Minister Nitin Gadkari saying India plans to raise road-building capacity to 30 kms per day in two years from the present three kilometres. * IRB Infrastructure Developers jumps 5.9 percent while KNR Constructions gains 5.8 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)