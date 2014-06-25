US STOCKS-Wall St rallies as traders embrace risk after French election
* Dow up 1.12 pct, S&P 500 up 1.15 pct, Nasdaq up 1.31 pct (Updates prices, changes dateline, comment, byline)
* Shares in India's road developers surge after local news agency NewsRise on Tuesday quoted Roads Minister Nitin Gadkari saying India plans to raise road-building capacity to 30 kms per day in two years from the present three kilometres. * IRB Infrastructure Developers jumps 5.9 percent while KNR Constructions gains 5.8 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Dow up 1.12 pct, S&P 500 up 1.15 pct, Nasdaq up 1.31 pct (Updates prices, changes dateline, comment, byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 1.04 pct, S&P 0.98 pct, Nasdaq 1.12 pct (Updates to early afternoon)