* Indian state-run Dredging Corp of India shares gain 4.9 percent on algorithm-based buying, which increases the probability of stock moving higher relative to the market in the near term, three dealers say. * "Volumes being much higher than yesterday and price trading above previous weekly closing among other factors are pointing towards heavy algo-based buying in Dredging Corp," said Nilesh Dedhia, founder of NTD trading that specialises in providing algo-based trading platforms * Usually this means fund buying ahead of an event or smart money coming in on valuations, Dedhia adds. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)