*India's benchmark BSE index drops 0.2 percent while the broader NSE index is trading 0.13 percent lower. * Caution ahead of the expiry of the monthly derivatives contract due on Thursday and concerns around Iraq offset the impact of buying by foreign investors. * Capital goods shares were leading the fall with Larsen and Toubro Ltd falling 1.01 percent. The stock is still up 54.4 percent so far this year. * Among other blue chips, State Bank of India gains 1.3 percent while Bajaj Auto Ltd is up 2.3 percent. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)