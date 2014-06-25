* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edged further down after treasury bill cut-offs, taking its fall to 4 basis points on day at 8.68 percent. * The central bank accepted bids worth of 18.75 billion rupees ($314.1 million) at the 364-day t-bill sale, much below the 60 billion rupees offered, limiting the supply into the market. * Traders said the central bank most likely rejected bids due to its discomfort in awarding sharply high cutoff yields. The Reserve Bank Of India set a cut-off yield of 8.70 percent on the 364-day t-bills, up 10 basis points from the cutoff two weeks ago. * The 10-year paper is seen in a range of 8.65 to 8.75 percent until close. ($1 = 59.7000 Indian Rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)