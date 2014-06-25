June 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer Hypothekarinstitute
(PSHypo)
****
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 540 miliion Swiss Francs
Maturity Date March 21, 2023
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 101.18
Reoffer price 100.83
Yield 0.9 pct
Spread 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps
Payment Date July 9, 2014
ISIN CH0247849992
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 239 miliion Swiss Francs
Maturity Date April 27, 2027
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 101.935
Reoffer price 101.496
Yield 1.372 pct
Spread 6 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps
Payment Date July 9, 2014
Notes The issue size will total 638 million Swiss
francs when fungible
ISIN CH0247850008
****
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 300 miliion Swiss Francs
Maturity Date October 5, 2021
Coupon 0.875 pct
Issue price 101.904
Reoffer price 101.554
Yield 0.654 pct
Spread Through 1 basis point
Underlying govt bond Mid-Swaps
Payment Date July 9, 2014
Notes The issue size will total 600 million Swiss
francs when fungible
ISIN CH0247849984
****
Common Terms
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse and UBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
