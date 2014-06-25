June 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 150 million Turkish Lira
Maturity Date September 5, 2022
Coupon 0 pct
Payment Date July 8, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.325 pct (M&U)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 750 million Turkish
Lira when fungible
ISIN XS0318345971
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)