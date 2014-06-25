June 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 2.5431 trillion Indonesian Rupiah

Maturity Date July 9, 2019

Coupon 7.2 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date July 9, 2014

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 100-10

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

RegS ISIN XS1083298072

144A ISIN XS1083295565

