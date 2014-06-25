June 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche priced on Monday.

Borrower Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

****

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.75 billion euro

Maturity Date July 1, 2075

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price Par

Spread 258.6 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 3.25 pct January 2020 DBR

Payment Date July 1, 2014

ISIN DE000A11QR65

****

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date July 1, 2074

Coupon 3.75 pct

Reoffer price Par

Spread 253.4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct 2024 DBR

Payment Date July 1, 2014

ISIN DE000A11QR7

****

Common Terms

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNPP (B&D), Citi, HSBC, BofA Merrill Lynch,

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya AG,

Commerzbank, Crédit Agricole CIB, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank,

Goldman Sachs International, J.P. Morgan, Mizuho Securities,

The Royal Bank of Scotland, Santander Global Banking & Markets,

SMBC Nikko, Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking,

UniCredit Bank

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law German

