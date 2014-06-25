June 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Greenland Global Investment Limited
Guarantor Greenland Holding Group Company Limited
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount $400 million
Maturity Date July 3, 2019
Coupon 4.375 pct
Issue price 99.53
Yield 4.481 pct
Spread 285 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the UST 5 year
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount $600 million
Maturity Date July 3, 2024
Coupon 5.875 pct
Issue price 99.441
Yield 5.95 pct
Spread 341.2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the UST
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date July 3, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BOC International, HSBC, J.P. Morgan
& Deutsche Bank
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),
BBB- (Fitch)
Listing HKSE
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law Hong Kong
