* USD/INR expected to fall from its previous close of 60.1250/1350, tracking the dollar's losses versus most other Asian currencies. * The pair trading at 60.10 in the offshore spot non-deliverable forwards traded in Singapore. * Almost all Asian currencies advance against the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Asian shares swung higher on Thursday as weak U.S. growth seemed to further delay the day when interest rates might rise, pulling down bond yields globally and pushing investors toward riskier assets in a desperate search for returns. * The pair is seen holding in a 60.00 to 60.36 range during the session. * Traders will monitor the domestic share market for clues on the direction of foreign fund flows. The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore currently flat. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)