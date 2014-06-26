* Indian shares are likely to start flat and trade range-bound ahead of the monthly derivatives contract expiry later during the day. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange is down 0.09 percent while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is up 0.77 percent. * Asian shares swung higher on Thursday as weak U.S. growth seemed to further delay the day when interest rates might rise, pulling down bond yields globally and pushing investors toward riskier assets in desperate search for returns. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 6.95 billion rupees on Wednesday, provisional exchange data showed. * Oil and gas companies such as Reliance Industries Ltd and Oil and Natural Gas Corp would be in focus after India deferred a decision on Wednesday to raise prices of locally produced gas for next three months, saying the matter requires more discussion. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)