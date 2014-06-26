* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which closed at 8.70 percent on Wednesday, is seen opening 1-2 basis points lower. * Dealers say elevated crude oil prices coupled with depreciating rupee are bearish for bonds. * U.S. crude oil inched higher on Wednesday after news of a U.S. government decision to permit exports of lightly refined oil, while Brent oil fell as fears of supply cuts from Iraq receded. * Traders expect the 10-year paper to move in an 8.67 to 8.74 percent range during the day. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Wednesday after government data showed the U.S. economy took a much worse bruising in early 2014 than previously calculated. * Also, the Indian government has raised the price at which it will buy the new season common rice from local farmers by 3.8 percent to 1,360 rupees ($22.78) per 100 kilograms, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told a news conference after a cabinet meeting. * The next key focus for markets will be the budget to be presented by the new Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on July 10. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/; abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)