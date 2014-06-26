* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield a tad down in early trade at 8.69 percent versus previous close of 8.70 percent in the absence of any fresh triggers from Iraq turmoil with softer Brent oil price helping the mood. * Brent lost 46 cents to settle at $114 a barrel as worries about sectarian violence reducing Iraqi exports seemed to fade. Brent hit a nine-month high of $115.71 last week on the fighting in Iraq. * However, recent rollback of some of the railway fare hikes, deferring decision to increase gas prices and extending the excise duty concessions on auto, consumer durables and capital goods raised some doubts on the government's resolve on biting the "bitter pill" of reforms, that could weigh on bond prices. * Traders expect the 10-year paper to move in an 8.68 to 8.72 percent range during the day. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Wednesday after government data showed the U.S. economy took a much worse bruising in early 2014 than previously calculated. (suvashree.dchoudhury@thomsonreuters.com)