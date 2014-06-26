* Shares in India's Indraprastha Gas Ltd rebounded after falling as much as 2 percent on hopes that the government's decision to defer a gas price hike would benefit automobile gas distributors. * The government deferred a decision on Wednesday to raise prices of locally produced gas for the next three months, saying the matter requires more discussion. * Investors say lower compressed natural gas prices would be conducive for higher vehicle conversions for the company. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)