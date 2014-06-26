* India's Aban Offshore Ltd jumps 5.7 percent after Macquarie upgrades the stock to "outperform" from "underperform" and raises its target to 1,090 rupees from 430 rupees. * "India's largest E&P drilling firm, Aban Offshore (ABAN), is starting to emerge from the debt-trap it faced due to an ill-timed leveraged-acquisition at the peak of the market," Macquarie said in a report on Wednesday. * The investment bank says it expects 20-30 percent higher rates for 3-5 rigs while 6 billion-9 billion rupees of equity raising is also likely. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)