* Shares in India's ITC ltd have turned positive and are trading higher after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to "overweight" from "equal-weight" and increased the price target to 400 rupees from 360 rupees. * "ITC is a strong consensus buy - yet one of the worst-performing stocks in our coverage over the past 12 months -- trailing the Sensex by 35 percent," the investment bank said in a note. * "After recent underperformance, we believe ITC stock is factoring in a cigarette volume decline in FY15," it said. * Shares in ITC were up 0.3 percent at 317 rupees at 0620 GMT. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)