* Monsanto India shares up 5 percent after earlier hitting a record high at 2,414 rupees after parent Monsanto Co , the world's largest seed company, beat quarterly forecasts, improved its near-term outlook and said it planned to double earnings over the next five years. * The parent also announced authorization of a $10 billion share repurchase and cited strong progress on a new farm data business platform. * Monsanto Co owns 72.14 percent in its Indian arm, BSE data shows. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)