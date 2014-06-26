* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield unchanged at 8.70 percent and is expected to remain in a tight band as investors hold off from large bond holdings before Friday's debt sale. * India to sell 150 billion rupees ($2.51 billion) of bonds on Friday, which includes 70 billion rupees of the 10-year benchmark 2023 bonds. * Investors also cautious as the late onset of this year's monsoon, and below-average rainfall have stoked concerns of an inflationary spiral led by a spike in vegetable and onion prices. * The central bank now targets consumer price inflation which at 8.28 percent in May was above its medium-term target. * Traders expect the 10-year paper to move in an 8.68 to 8.72 percent range during the day. ($1 = 59.7000 Indian Rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)