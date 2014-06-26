BRIEF-Gramercy Property Trust reports pricing of offering of 9 mln shares
* Gramercy Property Trust announces pricing of public offering of 9,000,000 common shares
June 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB)
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date August 1, 2022
Coupon 1.6 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 1.6 pct
Payment Date August 1, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BLB
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Stuttgart
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000BLB2UJ6
