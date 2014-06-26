June 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Aspial Corporation Ltd

Issue Amount S$45 million

Maturity Date June 12, 2019

Coupon 5.05 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 5.05 pct

Payment Date July 3, 2014

Lead Manager(s) DBS

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law Singapore

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

The issue size will total S$130 million when fungible

ISIN SG6RE2000009

