June 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Aspial Corporation Ltd
Issue Amount S$45 million
Maturity Date June 12, 2019
Coupon 5.05 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 5.05 pct
Payment Date July 3, 2014
Lead Manager(s) DBS
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 250
Governing Law Singapore
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
The issue size will total S$130 million when fungible
ISIN SG6RE2000009
