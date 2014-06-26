June 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank (NWB)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date July 3, 2019

Coupon 0.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.428

Reoffer Yield 0.742 pct

Spread 8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 38.8bp

Over the OBL #169

Payment Date July 3, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Rabobank and SEB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Netherlands

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1083955911

