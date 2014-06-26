June 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower AmBank (M) Berhad

Issue Amount $400 million

Maturity Date July 3, 2019

Coupon 3.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.752

Yield 3.179 pct

Spread 150 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the CT5

Payment Date July 3, 2014

Lead Manager(s) AMInvestment Bank Berhad and Australia and New

Zealand Banking Group Limited

Ratings Baa1(Moody's) and BBB(S&P)

Listing Singapore

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1083308301

