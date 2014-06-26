June 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Parpública - Participações Públicas(SGPS))
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date July 5, 2021
Coupon 3.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.342
Reoffer Yield 3.859 pct
Spread 90 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the interpolated PGB
Payment Date July 3, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, CaixaBI, Stormharbour and
Espirito Santo
Ratings Ba2 (Moody's)
Listing Euronext Lisbon
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
ISIN PTPETUOM0018
