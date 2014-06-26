June 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Issuer GPB Eurobond Finance PLC (GPB Eurobond)

Borrower Gazprombank

Issue Amount 1.0 bollion euro

Maturity Date July 1, 2019

Coupon 4.0 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 334.9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Mid-Swap

Yield 4.0 pct

Payment Date July 1, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, GPB-Financia Services

and SG CIB

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),

BBB (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1084024584

