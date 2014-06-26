June 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Issuer GPB Eurobond Finance PLC (GPB Eurobond)
Borrower Gazprombank
Issue Amount 1.0 bollion euro
Maturity Date July 1, 2019
Coupon 4.0 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Spread 334.9 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Mid-Swap
Yield 4.0 pct
Payment Date July 1, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, GPB-Financia Services
and SG CIB
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),
BBB (Fitch)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1084024584
