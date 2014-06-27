* Indian shares are set to open flat on Friday on subdued global shares and foreign investor sales. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange rise 0.12 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is trading flat. * Asian shares got off to a tentative start on Friday after a weak performance on Wall Street, and global bond yields dropped on creeping doubts on the strength of the U.S. economic recovery. * Overseas investors sold Indian shares worth 6.01 billion rupees ($100.67 million) on Thursday, provisional exchange data show. * Prospects of economic recovery in India look bright following the formation of a stable government, though supply side issues need to be solved to help monetary policy bring down inflation, the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday. * India's rain shortfall shrank in the third week since the onset of its monsoon, recovering a little after a poor start, but farmers remain concerned as rains are a third below normal due to sluggish progress toward grain belts in the northwest. ($1 = 59.7000 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)