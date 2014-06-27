* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which closed at 8.73 percent on Thursday, is expected to open marginally lower, tracking an overnight fall in crude oil prices and U.S. yields. * Traders expect the 10-year paper to start around 8.71 percent and move in an 8.65 to 8.75 percent range during the day. * The 150-billion-rupee debt sale due later in the day will also be key for direction. * U.S. Treasuries yields dropped on Thursday as traders eyeing a possible slowing of American economic growth drove up prices for a fourth straight day. * Crude oil on both sides of the Atlantic fell on Thursday as fears eased over export disruptions from war-ravaged Iraq, allowing market participants to take some profit off the table. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)