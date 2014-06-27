* USD/INR edges down to 60.11/12 versus its Thursday's close of 60.14/15, tracking the dollar's losses versus most other Asian currencies and majors with the domestic sharemarket being watched for further clues. * Most Asian currencies trading stronger against the dollar. See for a snapshot. The index of the dollar against six majors down 0.1 percent. * The pair is seen holding in a 60.00 to 60.40 range during the session. * Traders will monitor the domestic share market for clues on the direction of foreign fund flows. Shares trading up 0.3 percent in pre-open trade. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)