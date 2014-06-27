BRIEF-India cenbank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 pct at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India's overnight cash rates trading at 8.50/8.55 percent, sharply above Thursday's close of 7.00/7.10 percent after hitting 8.75 percent earlier in the session, the highest since June 17. * Traders say demand for funds is higher on account of reporting Friday but cash rates expected to return to normal levels of around the repo rate of 8 percent from Monday. * The government is selling 150 billion rupees worth of debt on Friday, outflows for which will take place on Monday. The central bank, however, will also conduct a term repo auction for 610 billion rupees later on Friday, which will help infuse cash into the system. * "The system is short on cash, so some pressure being seen on account of the reporting day but things should be back to normal next week," says a senior dealer with a private bank. * Lack of government spending is also preventing the advance tax outflows from returning into the system, dealers add. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
MUMBAI, Jan 24 India's drive to bring transparency to bullion trading, along with the rise of branded gold jewellery, could help major retailers raise their share of the world's second-biggest gold market to 40 percent by 2020, the World Gold Council (WGC) said.
* Emkay Global Financial Services says signs agreement with DBS group Source text: (http://bit.ly/2klVy1p) Further company coverage: