* Indian software companies gain as a better-than-expected rise in quarterly revenue by Accenture Plc sparks hopes of a robust demand environment, dealers say. * Tata Consultancy Services Ltd up 2.7 percent, Infosys gains 1.4 percent, Wipro up 1.9 percent, HCL Technologies rises 3.3 percent and Tech Mahindra surges 2.3 percent. * Accenture's net income rose to $881.8 million, or $1.26 per share, in the third quarter ended May 31 from $874.1 million, or $1.21 per share, a year earlier. Analysts had expected earnings of $1.21 per share. * Accenture reported a better-than-expected 7.5 percent rise in quarterly net revenue, led by a rebound in demand for its consulting services, where it competes with Indian IT companies. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)