* India's Century Textile and Industries Ltd surges 5 percent after Derive Investments a company owned by high net worth individual Radhakishan Damani bought a stake in the company in a block deal on Thursday. * Derive Investments, an investment company run by Damani who is known in India for his stock picks, bought 0.72 million shares in the company at an average price of 569.28 rupees per share, NSE data shows. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)