* India's central bank will remain open for banking transactions on July 1, departing from its regular practice of no same-day interbank settlement on its annual accounts closing day, it said in a release on Friday. * On July 1, the Reserve Bank of India will start its real time gross settlement operation from 1200 hours (0630 GMT) and funds will be settled on T+0 basis from noon onwards. * The RBI will operate its Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) window between 12:30 and 1:30 local time (0700-0800 GMT). * Settlement of Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) and LAF transactions due for reversal will be at 1200 hours on July 1.