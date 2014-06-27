* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield unchanged at 8.73 percent and stays in a tight band as investors are cautious ahead of the new government's federal budget on July 10. * Traders cited little impact from the results of the 150-billion-rupee debt sale, where cut-offs were largely in line with expectations. However, the central bank devolved 9.62 billion rupees of 8.27 percent 2020 bonds on underwriters. * The new government's 2014/15 budget will hold details of the borrowing plan and investors are closely watching out for the government's moves to rein in the fiscal deficit. * "Given the paucity of time, it would be unreasonable to expect the budget to be a game-changer in terms of policy announcements, in our view, but the market will be looking for signals underscoring fiscal responsibility," Deutsche Bank economists said in a note. * The 10-year bond yield is seen moving in an 8.70-8.75 percent band until close. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)